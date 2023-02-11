Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,439 shares of company stock valued at $401,708 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

