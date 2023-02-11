Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Equinix by 342.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $729.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.25. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

