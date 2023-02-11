Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $183,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.