Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.35 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -141.51 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

