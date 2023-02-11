Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 71,000 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,517 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $11,088,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 259,784 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.58 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

