Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

XYL opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

