Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,535 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.34 and its 200-day moving average is $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,675 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

