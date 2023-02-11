Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 191.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,443 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Pan American Silver worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.