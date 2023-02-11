Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

