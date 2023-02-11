Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,203 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 145,307 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

About Martin Marietta Materials

Shares of MLM opened at $351.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.79 and its 200 day moving average is $345.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

