Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

