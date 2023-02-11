Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,580 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.