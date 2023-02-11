Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

