Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,438 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textron Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
