Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,758 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

