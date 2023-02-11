75,000 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

