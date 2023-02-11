Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.14.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

