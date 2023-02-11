Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 53,708 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.