Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Jacobs Solutions worth $31,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

NYSE J opened at $121.70 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

