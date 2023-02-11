Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

