Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $7,350,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.