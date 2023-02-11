Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $385.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.13.

NYSE LIN opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

