Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $273,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,004,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 102,717 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,934,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 131.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.2 %

GXO opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

