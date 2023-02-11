California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.71 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cloudflare worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

