Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,256 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

