California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 36,969 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $288.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

