Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 27.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.