Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

Insider Activity

Insulet Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

