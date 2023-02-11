Westpac Banking Corp Sells 863 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $304.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.86.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

