California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 85,545 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Match Group worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $118.95.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

