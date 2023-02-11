Westpac Banking Corp Has $677,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Tapestry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.