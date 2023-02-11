W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $30,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.