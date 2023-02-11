Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.