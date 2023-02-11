California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Trimble Stock Down 3.1 %

About Trimble

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.