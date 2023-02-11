California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,047 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

