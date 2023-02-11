California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,823 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $177.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.