California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 122,729 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of LKQ worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,836,831 shares of company stock valued at $104,793,272. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

