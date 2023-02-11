California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 182,675 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $36.57 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

