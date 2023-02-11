California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.28 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $217.92 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

