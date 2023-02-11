Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,170 shares of company stock worth $53,454,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

