Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.