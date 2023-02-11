California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 216,861 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 216,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Royalty Pharma worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,933 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,063. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

