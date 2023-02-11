California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,426 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Western Union worth $38,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $14.05 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

