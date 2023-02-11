Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAA opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

