California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.26 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $333.78 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day moving average is $319.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

