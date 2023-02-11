California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.65 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 224.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 728,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $34,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.85 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.