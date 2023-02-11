California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Delta Air Lines worth $40,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

