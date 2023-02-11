California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of U-Haul worth $37,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in U-Haul by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 46.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the third quarter valued at $7,824,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 109.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 666.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 in the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U-Haul Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

U-Haul stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

