California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,436 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $34,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $438.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

