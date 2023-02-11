California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 216,836 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216,836 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $41,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,658,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $56.69 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

